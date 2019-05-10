Bear cub recovered and given a chance at life

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. – When an orphaned bear cub was discovered in a dog run of a local farmer, the clock was on to recover and transfer the cub to the Northern Lights Wildlife Society(NLWS).

The call came in Thursday, May 9th, 2019, after the B.C. Conservation Officer Service assessed the situation and deemed the cub suitable for rehabilitation the cub was turned over to NLWS.

Mike Lamy was asked if he could facilitate the transport of the bear cub as this was a matter of urgency not knowing how long the cub had been away from its mother.

Lamy said yes, he would do this and he picked up the cub from a local contact and headed south, connecting with Angelica Langen, Operator of the NLWS at the Mackenzie Junction at Midnight on the 9th.

Lamy said, “Northern Lights Wildlife Society drove tirelessly from Smithers to pick this little cub up to give it an opportunity at life. They deserve all the credit and support the public can give them.”

Speaking with Langen who is currently in transit with cub #5 says the timeline in receiving this cub was essential as there is no timeline as to what happened to the cub’s mother and when was the last time it ate.

Although they do not know the gender of the cub until they are back at the sanctuary to assess the cub properly, there is a cub companion known as #4 who was found on Wednesday, May 8th as its mother and sibling were killed in a vehicle collision.

Langen tells me cub #5 is a tiny, very small cub who was either born to a young mother or could have been a runt of a large litter in comparison to the other cubs currently in care yet the cub might look like a little bundle of hair, Langen says the cub is very feisty.

Cubs eventually are named once the sanctuary deems they are healthy and thriving through FB as they bears are introduced to the public through pictures and names are chosen as part of contests.

The NLWS runs solely on donations which is quite a feat as they have taken on the responsibility of rescuing, raising, rehabilitating and releasing these majestic creatures back to the locations in which they were found.

With the arrival of 5 new cubs to the sanctuary, the society is behind on their Annual Milk & Miles Fundraiser which is an essential campaign to ensure their program and society can continue to do the work they do.

The ‘Milk’ refers to the intake of new cubs and the milk and food they will need to be nourished and grow and the ‘Miles’ refers to the gas required during transportation.

Currently, there are 30 black bears and two grizzlies that require funding to be released in June across B.C., back to these bears home areas in which they were found. The two grizzlies are going back to Bella Coola which includes the gas to drive to the connecting point and $4000 per bear/ helicopter flight.

Langen says they greatly appreciate anyone that shares their fundraising events as it is so important to them and the bears they continue to receive funding to continue rehabilitating and saving these bears.

