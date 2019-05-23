Beaverlodge RCMP and RCMP Major Crimes Unit investigate homicides

BEAVERLODGE, A.B. – The Beaverlodge RCMP, Western Alberta District GIS, and RCMP Major Crimes South are continuing to investigate the deaths of two adult males.

On the morning of May 17, at 2:45 a.m., the RCMP were advised a male was dropped off at the hospital suffering from serious injuries. Those who brought the injured male to the hospital remained on scene while the victim received treatment. The 48-year-old male, identified as Derrick Ferguson, was pronounced deceased at the hospital.

Then later that morning at around 5:28 a.m., RCMP were dispatched to a residence on the Horse Lake First Nation where they located a male with severe injuries. The 28-year-old male, identified as Warren Lonnie Laboucan, had later succumbed to his injuries.

The RCMP say autopsies have been completed at the Office of the Chief Medical Examiner and the manner of both deaths was a homicide.

The investigation is ongoing and it is believed these incidents are related.

If you have any information, you are being asked to call the Beaverlodge RCMP at 780-354-2485 or CrimeStoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS.