The Bert Bowes Middle School Track & Field team was in Prince George for a meet on May 14 and 15.
Sports

Bert Bowes Middle School Track & Field competed in Prince George

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. – The Bert Bowes Middle School Track & Field team was in Prince George on Tuesday and Wednesday.

Those participating in the meet included Kane Schreiner, Elenor Copes, Jayden Whitford, Mason Maddigan, and Nathan Jackle.

Schreiner was able to earn 1st place in the 400 and 800 m.

Elenor Copes received 1st place in Long Jump and 2nd in 100 and 400 m.

Jayden Whitford got 1st place in the 100 and 200 m and 3rd in the High Jump.

According to Jen Harrison, of Bert Bowes, all of the students that received medals have qualified to compete at the Provincial Championships in Kelowna on May 30.

