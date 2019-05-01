0.5 C
Fort St. John
Wednesday, May 1, 2019
News

Between the Sheets opens this weekend

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. – Stage North Theatre Society presents their performance of Between the Sheets at the North Peace Cultural Centre.

Between the Sheets is a story of a mother with a special needs son, who goes into an un-scheduled parent-teacher interview with her son’s teacher that she suspects is having more of a relationship with her husband then she would like.

This play that is written by Jori Mand and directed by Rob Laventure is a drama and is performed in real-time and just one-act. The subject matter is based on adult content and suggested a 16+ audience.

Lead Actresses Emry and Stevi say the characters they are playing are very real women and the most realistic women they have ever played.

The show runs May 2nd, 3rd and 4th at the North Peace Cultural Centre and tickets can be purchased at npcc.bc.ca. Tickets are $25 per Adult and $20 per Student/Senior.

There will be a special Question and Answer period offered after curtain call with the audience.

 

 

 

