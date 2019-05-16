9.6 C
Fort St. John
Thursday, May 16, 2019
Sports

Bike to Work and School Week May 27 to June 2 in Fort St John

Scott Brooks
FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. – The City of Fort St. John will be taking part in ‘Bike to Work and School Week’ from May 27 to June 2.

City Recreation Programmer, David Green, says ‘Bike to Work and School Week’ is a province-wide initiative that encourages students and adults to commute on a bicycle.

“It’s a provincial-wide initiative that tries to get students and adults alike to bike to work or school.”

Green also says there will be a Celebration Station on May 31 at the Pomeroy Sport Centre where riders can celebrate their participation in the week-long event.

“It’s just a place where everyone who has been riding their bike all week, can come and enter to win a prize, have some snacks, and get some free giveaways.”

Participants can track their biking distance at biketowork.ca.

‘Bike to Work and School Week’ takes place from May 27 to June 2, 2019.

For more information, you can contact Recreation at 250-785-4592 or by email [email protected].

