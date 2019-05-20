Blizzard Bicycle Club holds King of Spring Race and 16 km Time Trial

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. – The Blizzard Bicycle Club was busy last week as they held a couple of events.

On Sunday, May 12, the Blizzards had their King of Spring Race.

In the 60 km race, Kevin Shaw won a windy and well-attended race with a time of 1:59:48 and Heather McCracken edged out last year’s champ Kristine Bock to win Queen of Spring with a time of 2:00:24.

Richard Wood came in first for the 45 km with a time of 1:57:43.

In the 30 km race, Amanda and Matt Mitchell came in first at 44:20 and Dian Loro with 50:00.

Then on May 16, the Blizzards held their 16 km time trial in Baldonnel where two lone riders braved the cold and windy night.

Heather McCracken came in first with 30:58, and Calvin McCracken at 32:05.