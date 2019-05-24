19.1 C
Fort St. John
Friday, May 24, 2019
Tel: 250-787-7100
Email: [email protected]
9924 101 ave Fort St. John, B.C.
Advertisement
Blizzard Bicycle Club during a racing event. Source Facebook
Home Sports Blizzards hold time trial on Thursday; 37 km Gravel Road Race this...
Sports

Blizzards hold time trial on Thursday; 37 km Gravel Road Race this Sunday

Avatar Scott Brooks
Advertisement

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. – The Blizzard Bicycle Club held another time trial on Thursday evening, May 23.

Despite a bit of light rain, many riders came out to take part in the time trial.

Ray Avanthay managed to come in first with a low tire with a time of 23:12.

Juan Brussow came in second at 27:43 and Heather McCracken in third with 28:20.

Here are the other results:

Richard Woods – 30:49
Sam Keats – 30:59
Robert Sapp – 31:08
David Menzies – 31:32
Dawit Feyissa – 31:33
Rick Newlove – 33:50
Athena Andritz – 38:12

The Blizzards will be holding a 37 km Gravel Road Race starting at 10:00 a.m. on Sunday at Beatton Provincial Park.

get the latest news in your inbox

Author

Avatar
Scott Brooks
Previous articleCourt rules B.C. can’t limit oil shipments in major blow for pipeline fight
Next articleELC Students to hold Charity Golf Tournament on July 21

RECENT STORIES

Sports

ELC Students to hold Charity Golf Tournament on July 21

Scott Brooks -
FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. - This summer, four grade 10 students from the Energetic Learning Centre are planning for...
Read more
Sports

Engage Sport North to hold Northern Coach Symposium on June 2

Scott Brooks -
FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. - Ahead of the 2020 B.C. Winter Games coming to Fort St. John, Engage Sport...
Read more
Sports

Fort St John Huskies sign on Kimmie for upcoming season

Scott Brooks -
FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. - The Fort St. John Huskies have started the process of recruiting and signing new...
Read more
Advertisement

Local Events

Must Read

Sports

Engage Sport North to hold Northern Coach Symposium on June 2

Scott Brooks -
FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. - Ahead of the 2020 B.C. Winter Games coming to Fort St. John, Engage Sport North will be holding a...

School District 60 holds Cardboard Boat Challenge

Peace River Zone Theatre Festival

Thrive North Business Planning Workshop

© Energeticcity.ca
Tel: 250-787-7100
Email: [email protected]
9924 101 ave Fort St. John, B.C.