Blizzards hold time trial on Thursday; 37 km Gravel Road Race this Sunday

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. – The Blizzard Bicycle Club held another time trial on Thursday evening, May 23.
Despite a bit of light rain, many riders came out to take part in the time trial.
Ray Avanthay managed to come in first with a low tire with a time of 23:12.
Juan Brussow came in second at 27:43 and Heather McCracken in third with 28:20.
Here are the other results:
Richard Woods – 30:49
Sam Keats – 30:59
Robert Sapp – 31:08
David Menzies – 31:32
Dawit Feyissa – 31:33
Rick Newlove – 33:50
Athena Andritz – 38:12
The Blizzards will be holding a 37 km Gravel Road Race starting at 10:00 a.m. on Sunday at Beatton Provincial Park.