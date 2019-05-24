Blizzards hold time trial on Thursday; 37 km Gravel Road Race this Sunday

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. – The Blizzard Bicycle Club held another time trial on Thursday evening, May 23.

Despite a bit of light rain, many riders came out to take part in the time trial.

Ray Avanthay managed to come in first with a low tire with a time of 23:12.

Juan Brussow came in second at 27:43 and Heather McCracken in third with 28:20.

Here are the other results:

Richard Woods – 30:49

Sam Keats – 30:59

Robert Sapp – 31:08

David Menzies – 31:32

Dawit Feyissa – 31:33

Rick Newlove – 33:50

Athena Andritz – 38:12

The Blizzards will be holding a 37 km Gravel Road Race starting at 10:00 a.m. on Sunday at Beatton Provincial Park.