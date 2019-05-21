Bright Nights setting the stage for the 2020 Winter Games

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. – Bright Nights the annual arts festival is setting the stage for the 2020 Winter Games.

The North Peace Cultural Society in partnership with the City of Fort St. John and community groups are gearing up for a fun-filled, family friendly weekend with the best of local art and local sport.

“In all our activities, we are going to blur the line between art and sport, and revive the city’s spirit for the Winter Games by showcasing arts related to sport,” said Baptiste Marcere, Executive Director of the North Peace Cultural Centre.

Thursday, June 6 at 6:30 p.m. marks the start of the festival with Art Stars, an interactive opportunity for the public to meet and hear from professional artists and performers who grew up in Fort St. John and how they made a career for themselves in the arts. “We are gathering local artists and art groups to showcase, demonstrate, and delight,” said Marcere.

Friday, June 7, the Cultural Centre will host a gala evening with fresh cocktails at the ready, and Vancouver Theatre Sports to entertain guests with their hilarious improv skills.

Saturday, June 8, the festival ends with a public art market, hands-on pottery and weaving demonstrations, live entertainment, and the 2019 World Fair.

The North Peace Cultural Society shares, this year we will host an extraordinary printmaking workshop. “The city recognized the success of the printmaking and will close the 99th avenue from the 100 St to 102 St,” said Marcere.

For a full schedule of events, visit npcc.bc.ca.