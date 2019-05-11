UPDATE 4:45 p.m.: The Alaska Highway is open in both directions after being closed for approximately 15 minutes to allow a water bomber to drop retardant on the brush fire. Crews are still working to contain the fire.

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. – The B.C. Wildfire Service is responding to a brush fire near Mile 64 of the Alaska Highway.

As of 4:30 p.m. crews have closed the Alaska Highway in both directions while a water bomber drops fire retardant on the fire.

The fire was first seen by local residents at approximately 3:30 p.m. between the 252 road and the Dump road. The fire is south the Coffee Creek Subdivision.

If you’re in the area let us know what you see, email [email protected] with any video or photo and information about the status of the Alaska Highway.

If we learn any more information, we will update this story.