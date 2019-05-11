24.6 C
Fort St. John
Saturday, May 11, 2019
Tel: 250-787-7100
Email: [email protected]
9924 101 ave Fort St. John, B.C.
Advertisement
Home Forest Fire News Brush fire near Mile 64 of the Alaska Highway
Forest Fire NewsNews

Brush fire near Mile 64 of the Alaska Highway

Avatar Adam Reaburn
Advertisement

UPDATE 4:45 p.m.:  The Alaska Highway is open in both directions after being closed for approximately 15 minutes to allow a water bomber to drop retardant on the brush fire.  Crews are still working to contain the fire.

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. – The B.C. Wildfire Service is responding to a brush fire near Mile 64 of the Alaska Highway.

As of 4:30 p.m. crews have closed the Alaska Highway in both directions while a water bomber drops fire retardant on the fire.

The fire was first seen by local residents at approximately 3:30 p.m. between the 252 road and the Dump road. The fire is south the Coffee Creek Subdivision.

If you’re in the area let us know what you see, email [email protected] with any video or photo and information about the status of the Alaska Highway.

If we learn any more information, we will update this story.

get the latest news in your inbox

Author

Avatar
Adam Reaburn
Previous articleEnbridge aiming to boost Mainline throughput as Q1 results top expectations

RECENT STORIES

Canadian Press

Enbridge aiming to boost Mainline throughput as Q1 results top expectations

Canadian Press -
CALGARY, A.B. - Enbridge Inc. is working with shippers to optimize its Mainline pipeline system in a bid to...
Read more
News

NPSS Rugby Team’s Playoff Hopes Rest on Home Field Game

Kobe Gallagher-Tulloch -
FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. - North Peace Secondary School invites members of...
Read more
Canadian Press

B.C. Liberals seek intervener status in probe of high price of gasoline

Canadian Press -
VICTORIA, B.C. - Opposition Liberal Leader Andrew Wilkinson says he wants to be part of a probe of high...
Read more
Advertisement

Local Events

Must Read

Energy News

Ackerman calls suing energy companies “inappropriate” when looking to reduce emissions

Scott Brooks -
FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. - Fort St. John Mayor, Lori Ackerman, is calling for a collaborative approach in discussion with the key climate litigation...

Trudeau says Alberta carbon tax fight won’t affect Trans Mountain line...

Ships must keep 400 metre distance as part of new rules...

Government of Canada makes investments in Northern Rockies Regional Airport

© Energeticcity.ca
Tel: 250-787-7100
Email: [email protected]
9924 101 ave Fort St. John, B.C.