Canada’s Canola Sector receiving help from Canadian Government

OTTAWA, ONT – The Government of Canada is committed to maintaining full market access for Canadian canola seed exports to China to support Canadian producers and their families.

Canada’s canola producers will export $11 billion in canola to more than 50 countries in 2018. Canola producers are key drivers of jobs, economic prosperity and growth for the middle class, shared the Government.

The Minister of Agriculture and Agri-Food, Marie-Claude Bibeau and Minister of International Trade Diversification, Jim Carr announced actions to support Canadian farm families.

The announcement by Minister Bibeau shares, the Government intends to amend the Agricultural Marketing Programs Regulations to temporarily increase loan limits under the Advance Payments Program (APP). These changes will help ease cash flow pressures that farmers are facing and help them manage the impacts of market disruptions in key export countries.

The regulatory amendment would change the loan limits for the APP for the 2019 year as follows:

Advances of up to $1 million will be available on all commodities, more than double the previous limit of $400,000.

The first $100,000 will remain interest-free on all commodities, except canola. Canola advances will be eligible for up to $500,000 (total) interest-free.

As well as the announcement, Minister Bibeau shared as part of the Government of Canada’s trade diversification strategy, she will be heading to Japan in May to participate in the G20 Agriculture Ministers’ Meeting. During Minister Bibeau’s time in Japan, she will meet with Japanese industry leaders and officials from several countries to advance Canada’s agricultural trade.

“Farmers deserve our support as we work to maintain full market access to China and create new opportunities for them to grow their business. We are ensuring that farmers have the security they need leading into this year’s season to help manage their cash flow, giving them the flexibility to sell their canola at the best time and at the best price. Our government will always stand up for Canadian interests and support hardworking farmers as we work closely with the grains sector, exporters and provinces to secure unrestricted market access for Canada’s high-quality canola”, said Marie-Claude Bibeau, Minister of Agriculture and Agri-Food.

As well Minister Carr announced that he will be leading a canola trade mission to Japan and South Korea in early June. Minister Carr’s outreach will build on his work to engage other high-potential countries including UAE, Thailand, Malaysia, Pakistan, Bangladesh, Mexico, Germany, and France. Trade missions open doors and provide on-the-ground support so that companies can compete and succeed in the international playing field.

“For the last three years, our government has been focused on diversifying our trading partners and opening new markets to high-quality, Canadian-made products, including canola. Through our new trade agreements, Canadian businesses—including exporters and agri-food producers—now have preferential market access to an estimated 1.5 billion customers around the globe. This trade mission will give us another opportunity to open new doors for our canola farmers in both Japan and South Korea.” said Jim Carr, Minister of International Trade Diversification

Canadian farmers and producers now have preferential market access to an estimated 1.5 billion consumers in more than 50 countries, with the Canada-European Union Comprehensive Economic and Trade Agreement (CETA) and the Comprehensive and Progressive Agreement for Trans-Pacific Partnership (CPTPP).

According to the Government of Canada, they stand shoulder-to-shoulder with Canadian producers and want to ensure they have the support they need. The Government shares they are prepared to respond to support producers of other commodities should further trade actions occur.

Strong and stable markets for our high-quality Canadian canola means more money in the pockets of our farmers and supports good, middle-class jobs for Canadian farm families. The Government of Canada will not rest until this issue is resolved for our Canadian producers, workers and communities.