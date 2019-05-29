16 C
Fort St. John
Wednesday, May 29, 2019
Tel: 250-787-7100
Email: [email protected]
9924 101 ave Fort St. John, B.C.
Advertisement
Home Canadian Press Canadian Natural Resources buys Devon Energy for $3.8 billion
Canadian PressEnergy NewsNews

Canadian Natural Resources buys Devon Energy for $3.8 billion

Canadian Press Canadian Press
Advertisement

CALGARY, A.B. – Canadian Natural Resources Ltd. has signed a deal to buy the Canadian operations of Devon Energy Corp. for $3.8 billion.

The assets include thermal in situ oilsands production and conventional primary heavy crude oil operations located adjacent to existing Canadian Natural assets.

The production acquired under the deal totals 128,300 barrels per day, including 108,200 from the thermal in situ operations and 20,100 from the conventional operations.

Canadian Natural says the deal also includes 607,000 hectares of land, of which 405,000 hectares are undeveloped, providing significant upside value and opportunities.

Devon, which put its Canadian assets up for sale February, is the latest foreign company to reduce its ownership in the oilsands in recent years. Other companies that have made similar moves include Norway’s Statoil, France’s Total SA, Arkansas-based Murphy Oil and Houston-based ConocoPhillips.

The transaction, which is subject to normal closing conditions and regulatory approvals, is expected to close June 27

get the latest news in your inbox

Author

Canadian Press
Canadian Press
Previous articleCity of Fort St John holds Open House for Kin and Surerus Parks

RECENT STORIES

News

MS Society raises over $25,000 from MS Walk and Silent Auction

Scott Brooks -
FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. - The Fort St. John MS Society held its Burger, Beverage, and Silent Auction and...
Read more
News

Lekstrom submits report to Premier on socio-economic impacts of the Caribou Recovery Program

Scott Brooks -
DAWSON CREEK, B.C. - With the May 30 deadline coming up, Blair Lekstrom has submitted his report to the...
Read more
News

Local MLA voices concerns over new legislation to the Child Labour Laws

Scott Brooks -
FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. - The B.C. Government has introduced new legislation, on May 27, to the Province's Child...
Read more
Advertisement

Local Events

Must Read

News

Local MLA voices concerns over new legislation to the Child Labour...

Scott Brooks -
FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. - The B.C. Government has introduced new legislation, on May 27, to the Province's Child Labour Laws. The changes to the...

Northern Lights Raceway holds Season Opener for 2019 Season

City of Fort St. John approves work to begin on 101...

Fort St John Chamber of Commerce puts forward Road Infrastructure Policy...

© Energeticcity.ca
Tel: 250-787-7100
Email: [email protected]
9924 101 ave Fort St. John, B.C.