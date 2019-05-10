20 C
Fort St. John
Friday, May 10, 2019
Tel: 250-787-7100
Email: [email protected]
9924 101 ave Fort St. John, B.C.
Advertisement
Home News Canadian oil and natural gas industry supports a new federal task force...
News

Canadian oil and natural gas industry supports a new federal task force investigating foreign interference in Canada’s elections

Avatar Tracy Teves
Advertisement

CALGARY, AB – A new federal task force aimed at combatting foreign interference in Canadian elections is encouraging to The Canadian Association of Petroleum Producers (CAPP).

CAPP formally extended its support to the creation of the Security and Intelligence Threats to Elections Task Force (Task Force), whose mandate it is to investigate foreign-funded activists’ influence on Canada’s electoral processes, in a letter submitted to the Government of Canada. The Task Force will address threats to our democratic process and research misleading campaigns that could put Canadians’ futures at risk.

According to CAPP several foreign-funded anti-industry groups have claimed to influence Canadian elections, both federally and provincially.

In an article shared by CAPP, The Canadian Press alleges United States-based organizations such as the Tides Foundation has donated hundreds of thousands of dollars to affect the outcome of the 2015 election. (Other media reports allege donations have been in the millions). As well, other activist groups have taken credit for influencing the 2017 British Columbia provincial election.

CAPP commends the Government of Canada for standing up to foreign-funded activists on behalf of Canadians to put a stop to interference in political processes. Sharing the objective of foreign interference is the same, to put Canada’s political, social, and economic future at risk, along with the livelihoods of everyday Canadians.

Further that CAPP expresses that Canadians have the right to choose without foreign influence and every dollar, groups funnel through Canadian activist groups, is a dollar aimed at diminishing Canada’s reputation as a global leader and an attempt to manipulate Canadian voters.

 

get the latest news in your inbox

Author

Avatar
Tracy Teveshttps://www.energeticcity.ca
Previous articlePipeline operator Enbridge reports $1.89B Q1 profit, beats expectations
Next articleNEBC Yukon Midget Trackers looking for new Assistant Coach and Trainer

RECENT STORIES

Canadian Press

B.C. Liberals seek intervener status in probe of high price of gasoline

Canadian Press -
VICTORIA, B.C. - Opposition Liberal Leader Andrew Wilkinson says he wants to be part of a probe of high...
Read more
Energy News

Ackerman calls suing energy companies “inappropriate” when looking to reduce emissions

Scott Brooks -
FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. - Fort St. John Mayor, Lori Ackerman, is calling for a collaborative approach in discussion...
Read more
News

Government of Canada makes investments in Northern Rockies Regional Airport

Scott Brooks -
FORT NELSON, B.C. - The Government of Canada has announced that it will be investing in safety at the...
Read more
Advertisement

Local Events

Must Read

News

Government of Canada makes investments in Northern Rockies Regional Airport

Scott Brooks -
FORT NELSON, B.C. - The Government of Canada has announced that it will be investing in safety at the Northern Rockies Regional Airport. According to...

Third Annual Fort St John Rodeo taking place June 14 to...

The Yes! Camp Opportunity

Interior Roads changes name to Dawson Road Maintenance Ltd.

© Energeticcity.ca
Tel: 250-787-7100
Email: [email protected]
9924 101 ave Fort St. John, B.C.