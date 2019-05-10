Canadian oil and natural gas industry supports a new federal task force investigating foreign interference in Canada’s elections

CALGARY, AB – A new federal task force aimed at combatting foreign interference in Canadian elections is encouraging to The Canadian Association of Petroleum Producers (CAPP).

CAPP formally extended its support to the creation of the Security and Intelligence Threats to Elections Task Force (Task Force), whose mandate it is to investigate foreign-funded activists’ influence on Canada’s electoral processes, in a letter submitted to the Government of Canada. The Task Force will address threats to our democratic process and research misleading campaigns that could put Canadians’ futures at risk.

According to CAPP several foreign-funded anti-industry groups have claimed to influence Canadian elections, both federally and provincially.

In an article shared by CAPP, The Canadian Press alleges United States-based organizations such as the Tides Foundation has donated hundreds of thousands of dollars to affect the outcome of the 2015 election. (Other media reports allege donations have been in the millions). As well, other activist groups have taken credit for influencing the 2017 British Columbia provincial election.

CAPP commends the Government of Canada for standing up to foreign-funded activists on behalf of Canadians to put a stop to interference in political processes. Sharing the objective of foreign interference is the same, to put Canada’s political, social, and economic future at risk, along with the livelihoods of everyday Canadians.

Further that CAPP expresses that Canadians have the right to choose without foreign influence and every dollar, groups funnel through Canadian activist groups, is a dollar aimed at diminishing Canada’s reputation as a global leader and an attempt to manipulate Canadian voters.