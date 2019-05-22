17.2 C
Assistant Branch Manager of Canfor Taylor Pulp, Dwayne McCoy, presented Deputy Fire Chief, Enzo Calla, with a brand new thermal imaging camera. Photo by Scott Brooks
News

Canfor Taylor Pulp donates thermal imaging camera to District of Taylor Fire Department

Scott Brooks
TAYLOR, B.C. – At a District of Taylor Council Meeting on Tuesday, a new thermal imaging camera was donated to the District’s Fire Department.

Assistant Branch Manager of Canfor Taylor Pulp, Dwayne McCoy, presented Deputy Fire Chief, Enzo Calla, with a brand new thermal imaging camera.

The thermal camera was given by Canfor in appreciation for the dedication that the Fire Department has when it comes to protecting the community.

Calla says the nice part about this new tool is that it can allow firefighters to locate bodies in high heat, thick smoke, or in dark locations.

The camera will also be used for checking the spread of a fire and for finding victims in a vehicle collision.

