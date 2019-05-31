22.9 C
Fort St. John
Friday, May 31, 2019
Cannabis Information Session at the Northern Lights College

Avatar Tracy Teves
DAWSON CREEK, B.C – With the legalization of cannabis and interest rising the Northern Lights College is hosting a cannabis information session.

This free information session taking place on Thursday, June 20th, 2019, from 6:00 pm – 7:00 pm at the Dawson Creek Campus, Health Science Building in Room 116.

As there is still a lot of questions regarding cannabis and a lot of available information, Mathew Rivard of Starbuds will be speaking on topics such as strains and products, CBD vs THC, consumption and laws.

Registration is required to attend this event by calling 1.866.463.6652

