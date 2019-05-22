Cardboard Boat Challenge hosted by School District #60

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. – School District #60 will be hosting a Cardboard Boat Challenge.

On Friday, May 24th from 9:30 am to 2:30 pm at the North Peace Leisure Pool.

Two teams per school within the school district 60, design and construct one boat to participate in speed and weight challenges within the pool with up to four students per team for this fun and educational event.

Students are provided with building material to construct their boat and two hours of time to build the boat.

The teams are then judged on planning and design, quality of construction, visual appeal, teamwork and team spirit, knowledge of essential skills, safety and cleanliness as well as the boat’s speed and weight capacity. Each speed and weight challenge will be timed and recorded by our judges at North Peace Leisure Pool.

The following is the schedule of events.