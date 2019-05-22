17.2 C
Fort St. John
Wednesday, May 22, 2019
A grass fire started on May 2, 2018 near Fort St. John
Forest Fire NewsNews

Category 2 open burning ban to take effect Thursday

Avatar Adam Reaburn
PRINCE GEORGE, B.C. – Category 2 open burns will be prohibited throughout the Prince George Fire Centre and that includes all of northeast B.C.

The prohibition will take effect at 12 p.m. on Thursday May 23 and will remain in effect until the public is notified.

Category 2 fire is considered one of the following:

  • the open burning of any material (piled or unpiled) smaller than two metres high and three metres wide; and
  • stubble or grass fires over an area smaller than 2,000 square metres.

The prohibition does not apply to Category 3 fires or campfires that are a half-metre high by a half-metre wide or smaller, nor to cooking stoves that use gas, propane or briquettes. Anyone lighting a campfire must maintain a fireguard by removing flammable debris from around the campfire area and have a hand tool or at least eight litres of water available nearby to properly extinguish the fire.

Anyone found in contravention of an open burning prohibition may be issued a violation ticket for $1,150, required to pay an administrative penalty of $10,000 or, if convicted in court, fined up to $100,000 and/or sentenced to one year in jail. If the contravention causes or contributes to a wildfire, the person responsible may be ordered to pay all firefighting and associated costs.

To report a wildfire or open burning violation, call 1 800 663-5555 toll-free or *5555 on a cellphone. For the latest information on current wildfire activity, burning restrictions, road closures and air quality advisories, go to: http://www.bcwildfire.ca

Previous articleFort St. John Motocross Track to host second round of PMA series this weekend

