17.5 C
Fort St. John
Thursday, May 23, 2019
Tel: 250-787-7100
Email: [email protected]
9924 101 ave Fort St. John, B.C.
Advertisement
Official Opposition Leader, Andrew Wilkinson, was guest speaker at a Chamber of Commerce Luncheon on May 22. Photo by Scott Brooks
Home News Chamber of Commerce hosts Wilkinson as guest speaker at Luncheon
News

Chamber of Commerce hosts Wilkinson as guest speaker at Luncheon

Avatar Scott Brooks
Advertisement

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. – The Fort St. John Chamber of Commerce held another Speaker Series Luncheon on Wednesday at the Northern Grand Hotel.

Guest Speaker for the Luncheon was Official Opposition Leader, Andrew Wilkinson.

Wilkinson touched on a wide range of issues that Fort St. John and the Peace Region are currently facing.

Some of those issues included the on-going Caribou Recovery Program and the lack of Provincial support for the oil and gas industry.

When it comes to the handling of the Caribou, Wilkinson feels that it was grossly mishandled by the NDP, adding that he is waiting to see the report made by Blair Lekstrom which is to be released in the coming days.

That report looks at the socio-economic impacts that the Program might have on communities within the Peace.

“The Mountain Caribou Issue was grossly mishandled by the NDP and they’ve appointed Blair Lekstrom to try and fix the mess that they’ve made. I look forward to his report, in the next few days, to try and put the genie back in the bottle because they failed to consult the communities of the Peace.”

As for the lack of Provincial support for the oil and gas industry, Wilkinson says the reason for a lack of it is because the current government is absorbing the idea that B.C. needs to be a leader when it comes to abolishing fossil fuels. Wilkinson also feels that the NDP needs to calm down the dismissive attitude against the use of fossil fuels and not to talk down to people of the Peace.

“The problem that we have with the current government is that they’re absorbing this idea – some of it from their own invention, some of it from the media, some of it from the Green Party – the British Columbia needs to lead the change that will abolish fossil fuels… So our view of this, in our party, is that it’s time to calm down that dismissive attitude, to call it for what it is and to say to the people of the Peace, do not talk down to these people. It’s unacceptable that anyone talks down to you.”

The next Chamber Luncheon will be held on Thursday, May 30, at the Pomeroy Hotel & Conference Centre and will feature Scott Maxwell, of the Ministry of Transportation, to discuss roads and infrastructure within the Peace.

For more information, and for tickets, you can visit the Chamber’s website.

get the latest news in your inbox

Author

Avatar
Scott Brooks
Previous articleThe Carnival has come to town
Next articleLocal entries for Fort St John Rodeo being accepted tomorrow May 24

RECENT STORIES

News

Northern Rockies RCMP continue to investigate suspicious device found in mobile home

Scott Brooks -
FORT NELSON, B.C. - Northern Rockies RCMP were alerted to a suspicious device located in a vacant mobile home,...
Read more
News

Be brave and shave, Bluey Day

Tracy Teves -
FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. - The FSJ Hospital Foundation is hosting the Bluey Day Fundraiser where participants collect pledges...
Read more
News

Chitty Chitty Bang Bang performance by Dr. Kearney Middle School

Tracy Teves -
FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. - The Dr. Kearney Middle School is presenting Chitty Chitty Bang Bang a musical adventure. Dr....
Read more
Advertisement

Local Events

Must Read

News

Charlie Lake Annual Cleanup

Tracy Teves -
CHARLIE LAKE, B.C. -It is that time of the year and the Charlie Lake Conservation Society is hosting the annual cleanup of Charlie Lake. The...

Local entries for Fort St John Rodeo being accepted tomorrow May...

Chamber of Commerce hosts Wilkinson as guest speaker at Luncheon

The Carnival has come to town

© Energeticcity.ca
Tel: 250-787-7100
Email: [email protected]
9924 101 ave Fort St. John, B.C.