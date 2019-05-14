4.5 C
Fort St. John
Thursday, May 16, 2019
Andrew Wilkinson, leader of the British Columbia Liberal Party.
News

Chamber of Commerce to host Wilkinson and Davies for Speaker Series Luncheon on May 22

Avatar Scott Brooks
FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. – The Fort St. John Chamber of Commerce will be hosting a Speaker Series Luncheon on Wednesday, May 22 at the Northern Grand Hotel.

The Luncheon will feature guest speakers Official Opposition Leader, Andrew Wilkinson, and local MLA Dan Davies.

Wilkinson and Davies will be providing an update on the current status of Provincial Government issues that are important to the Peace Region.

There will be an opportunity to ask questions, in a Q&A session, following the presentation.

The Chamber of Commerce Speaker Series Luncheon is taking place on Wednesday, May 22 from 11:45 a.m. to 2:00 p.m. at the Northern Grand Hotel.

For more information, and to register for this event, you can visit the Chamber of Commerce’s website.

Author

Scott Brooks
Previous articleFort St. John Minor Lacrosse Association has a busy schedule ahead; tournaments, practices
Next articleTwo K-12 support staff agreements ratified under the Sustainable Services Negotiating Mandate

