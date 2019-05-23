Charlie Lake Annual Cleanup

CHARLIE LAKE, B.C. -It is that time of the year and the Charlie Lake Conservation Society is hosting the annual cleanup of Charlie Lake.

The clean up is taking place on the South end of Charlie Lake and the society asks participants to park in the lot next to Rotary Campground.

Registration and equipment pick-up starts at 10:00 am.

There will be a 25$ honorarium to the volunteers and snacks and drinks will be provided.

Please contact the society with questions, individuals and business owners interested in volunteering or supporting the Charlie Lake Conservation Society; email: [email protected]

The Mandate of the Society

To promote conservation efforts for Charlie Lake and its watershed by providing a forum for gathering, sharing and coordinating information for the purpose of developing a comprehensive management plan that will protect, preserve, enhance and support conservation efforts for Charlie Lake and its watershed to the benefit of all.

