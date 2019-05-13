13.2 C
News

Charlie Lake mother takes part in ‘Workout to Conquer Cancer’ while undergoing cancer treatment

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. – Charlie Lake resident, Erica Toews, is conquering cancer while dealing with her own cancer diagnosis as part of the B.C. Cancer Foundation’s ‘Workout to Conquer Cancer’.

The 31-year-old mother of four is currently undergoing treatment for a brain tumour that she had surgically removed in October 2018.

In a release, Toews says she signed up for ‘Workout to Conquer Cancer’ to honour her cousin who recently passed away from cancer at the age of 27.

“I created this team to honour my cousin Ryan Schmidt who recently lost his battle with cancer- he was only 27-years-old, newly married and left behind a beautiful daughter who will never truly know her father.”

Toews has completed her last round of radiation and will continue to take chemo pills five times a month for the next year.

In the meantime throughout the month of May, during her busy schedule of raising four boys, she will ‘Workout to Conquer Cancer’ and help raise funds for the B.C. Cancer Foundation.

According to Cancer B.C., one in two British Columbians will be diagnosed with cancer in their lifetime.

For more information, and to donate, you can visit Toews’ personal page on the Cancer Foundation’s website.

