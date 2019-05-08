18 C
Children and Youth Committee visits Fort St. John

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. -The all-party Select Standing Committee on Children and Youth is holding a public hearing in Fort St. John on Wednesday, May 22, 2019, to receive input on children and youth with neuro-diverse (e.g., ASD, FASD, developmental delay) special needs.

The committee invites parents, caregivers, service providers and advocates to share their experiences and challenges with assessment and eligibility processes, and their recommendations for improvement.

The public hearing will take place at the Pomeroy Hotel & Conference Centre (11308 Alaska Rd.) in the Sterling Pomeroy Ballroom, from 8 a.m. to 11 a.m. British Columbians can participate in the public hearing in person or by phone. Registration is available by calling the Parliamentary Committees Office at 250 356-2933 or 1 877 428-8337 (toll-free in B.C.) or on the committee’s website: www.leg.bc.ca/cmt/cay

The committee also welcomes written comments, which can be submitted via its website. The consultation continues until 5 p.m. on Friday, June 7, 2019.

The committee will consider all input and make recommendations to the legislative assembly in a report, which is expected to be released in the early fall.

