Chitty Chitty Bang Bang performance by Dr. Kearney Middle School

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. – The Dr. Kearney Middle School is presenting Chitty Chitty Bang Bang a musical adventure.

The show is taking place at the North Peace Cultural Centre with showtimes at;

Thursday, May 30 at 7 pm

Friday, May 31 at 7 pm

Saturday, June 1st at 1 pm and 7 pm

Cost of tickets are $20 for Adults and $15 for Students and Seniors

