17.5 C
Fort St. John
Thursday, May 23, 2019
Tel: 250-787-7100
Email: [email protected]
9924 101 ave Fort St. John, B.C.
Advertisement
Home News Chitty Chitty Bang Bang performance by Dr. Kearney Middle School
News

Chitty Chitty Bang Bang performance by Dr. Kearney Middle School

Avatar Tracy Teves
Advertisement

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. – The Dr. Kearney Middle School is presenting Chitty Chitty Bang Bang a musical adventure.

Dr. Kearney Middle School presents Chitty Chitty Bang Bang, a fun family performance about inventions, adventures and the magical flying car.

The show is taking place at the North Peace Cultural Centre with showtimes at;

Thursday, May 30 at 7 pm
Friday, May 31 at 7 pm
Saturday, June 1st at 1 pm and 7 pm

Cost of tickets are $20 for Adults and $15 for Students and Seniors

To purchase tickets; CLICK HERE 

get the latest news in your inbox

Author

Avatar
Tracy Teveshttps://www.energeticcity.ca
Previous articleCharlie Lake Annual Cleanup
Next articleBe brave and shave, Bluey Day

RECENT STORIES

News

Northern Rockies RCMP continue to investigate suspicious device found in mobile home

Scott Brooks -
FORT NELSON, B.C. - Northern Rockies RCMP were alerted to a suspicious device located in a vacant mobile home,...
Read more
News

Be brave and shave, Bluey Day

Tracy Teves -
FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. - The FSJ Hospital Foundation is hosting the Bluey Day Fundraiser where participants collect pledges...
Read more
News

Charlie Lake Annual Cleanup

Tracy Teves -
CHARLIE LAKE, B.C. -It is that time of the year and the Charlie Lake Conservation Society is hosting the...
Read more
Advertisement

Local Events

Must Read

News

Charlie Lake Annual Cleanup

Tracy Teves -
CHARLIE LAKE, B.C. -It is that time of the year and the Charlie Lake Conservation Society is hosting the annual cleanup of Charlie Lake. The...

Local entries for Fort St John Rodeo being accepted tomorrow May...

Chamber of Commerce hosts Wilkinson as guest speaker at Luncheon

The Carnival has come to town

© Energeticcity.ca
Tel: 250-787-7100
Email: [email protected]
9924 101 ave Fort St. John, B.C.