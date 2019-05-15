City of Dawson Creek opts-in on the Provincial Review of the Kiskatinaw Watershed

DAWSON CREEK, B.C. – The City of Dawson Creek has made the decision to opt-in on the Provincial Review of the Kiskatinaw Watershed.

Back in December 2018, the Province requested Dawson Creek’s comments on the impacts of direct cattle access in the Kiskatinaw River Watershed to assist with the development of Livestock Watering Regulations.

In response to that request, the City’s Watershed Stewardship Program completed a full review of past reports and management plans.

According to the City, the findings from the review has Council concerned about the elevated levels of bacteriological contaminants such as fecal coliforms and E.coli in multiple locations throughout the watershed.

As a water purveyor, the City has an on-going legal responsibility to monitor water quality and respond to source water protection concerns.

The City has requested that the Province address these water quality concerns by encouraging the adoption of beneficial management practices on both private and crown land.