Fort St. John City Hall.
News

City of Fort St. John approves work to begin on 101 Avenue between 86 and 88 Street

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. – Work has been approved to move forward with the preparation and paving of 101 Avenue between 86 and 88 Street.

Construction includes the installation of waterworks, sanitary and storm sewers, culverts, manholes, and catch basins.

The work will also include the installation of gravel, shallow utilities, street lighting, sidewalks, asphalt paving, curbs, and gutters.

The total approximate cost of the project is $1,554,756.15 with estimated debt interest of $108,355.25.

33 percent of the cost is estimated at $509,384.62 which Council authorized borrowing upon the credit of the Municipality to not exceed that amount to finance the costs with the maximum term to secure the debt for 20 years.

The loan being used for this project was approved by Council under Bylaw No. 2462, 2019.

More information on the project can be found on the City of Fort St. John’s website.

Previous articleFort St John Chamber of Commerce puts forward Road Infrastructure Policy at BC Chamber AGM
Next articleNorthern Lights Raceway holds Season Opener for 2019 Season

