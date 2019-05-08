City of Fort St John holds open house for Downtown Action Plan

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. – The City of Fort St. John held an open house on Tuesday at the North Peace Cultural Centre for input on the Downtown Action Plan to improve 100 Street.

With the City replacing aging infrastructure under 100 Street, the above ground will also have to be replaced, so the City is taking the opportunity to redesign the Street and the Downtown.

Victor Shopland, General Manager of Integrated Services for the City of Fort St. John, says the purpose of the open house is to gather feedback from the community and integrate that information into concepts.

“The open house is about 100 Street and what we want 100 Street to look like at the end of the day. We do have to replace all the infrastructure underneath the road because the pipes underneath there are really old and they need to be replaced. This is really a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity that we have when we come back to the surface, is to rebuild it the way that most people want to see it. We want people’s input from the open house, we’re going to take that input, transcribe it, and come up with concepts to be presented during the Design Charette which is June 11 to the 15.”

Throughout the room were display boards where residents could stick notes to them to tell the City what they would like to see improved or, in some cases, kept the same.

Some residents felt that there was nothing wrong with the functionality of Downtown but rather the theming of the buildings and the area itself.

Other residents raised concerns about parking space and snow removal in the winter.

Accessibility is another concern when it comes to redesigning the area, with hopes of making it more accessible to residents with physical disabilities by improving sidewalks and crosswalks.

The City will be taking this information and incorporate it for another public session that will be taking place from June 11 to the 15, 2019.

For more information on the project, you can visit the City’s website.