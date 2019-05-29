21 C
Fort St. John
Tuesday, May 28, 2019
Tel: 250-787-7100
Email: [email protected]
9924 101 ave Fort St. John, B.C.
Advertisement
The City of Fort St. John held an Open House on May 28 for the future of Kin and Surerus Parks. Photo by Scott Brooks
Home Sports City of Fort St John holds Open House for Kin and Surerus...
Sports

City of Fort St John holds Open House for Kin and Surerus Parks

Avatar Scott Brooks
Advertisement

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. – The City of Fort St. John held an Open House on the future upgrades for Kin and Surerus Parks on Tuesday at the North Peace Cultural Centre.

This Open House gave members of the public the opportunity to provide their input as to what they would like to see for the upgrading process of both parks.

According to the City, as part of the Parks and Recreation Master Plan, it was identified that both Kin and Surerus are in need of upgrading.

When it comes to Kin Park, residents would like to see maintenance and upgrades to the washrooms, tennis court, and the BMX dirt track.

Some residents also called for the removal of some baseball diamonds and replace them with pickleball courts.

Other ideas included upgrading the playground equipment, adding a skating loop, and a community garden.

For Surerus Park, some residents would like to see maintenance to the washrooms and the addition of shade.

Park users would also like to see the City fence off fields to prevent damage from motorized vehicles driving on them.

The City says work on both Park Site Plans will be conducted at the same time for efficiency.

Following the creation of both Park Site Plans, the upgrades will be included in future Capital Budgets for consideration.

If you were unable to attend the Open House and would like to provide input, you can visit letstalk.fortstjohn.ca.

get the latest news in your inbox

Author

Avatar
Scott Brooks
Previous articleMS Society raises over $25,000 from MS Walk and Silent Auction

RECENT STORIES

News

MS Society raises over $25,000 from MS Walk and Silent Auction

Scott Brooks -
FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. - The Fort St. John MS Society held its Burger, Beverage, and Silent Auction and...
Read more
Sports

Northern Lights Raceway holds Season Opener for 2019 Season

Scott Brooks -
FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. - It was the Season Opener of the 2019 Season over the weekend at the...
Read more
Sports

Curl BC names Team Tardi as U21 Team of the Year

Scott Brooks -
FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. - Sterling Middleton along with his Team, Team Tardi, have been given the title of...
Read more
Advertisement

Local Events

Must Read

Sports

Northern Lights Raceway holds Season Opener for 2019 Season

Scott Brooks -
FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. - It was the Season Opener of the 2019 Season over the weekend at the Northern Lights Raceway on May...

City of Fort St. John approves work to begin on 101...

Fort St John Chamber of Commerce puts forward Road Infrastructure Policy...

Another petition launched on lack of caribou consultation

© Energeticcity.ca
Tel: 250-787-7100
Email: [email protected]
9924 101 ave Fort St. John, B.C.