City of Fort St John holds Open House for Kin and Surerus Parks

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. – The City of Fort St. John held an Open House on the future upgrades for Kin and Surerus Parks on Tuesday at the North Peace Cultural Centre.

This Open House gave members of the public the opportunity to provide their input as to what they would like to see for the upgrading process of both parks.

According to the City, as part of the Parks and Recreation Master Plan, it was identified that both Kin and Surerus are in need of upgrading.

When it comes to Kin Park, residents would like to see maintenance and upgrades to the washrooms, tennis court, and the BMX dirt track.

Some residents also called for the removal of some baseball diamonds and replace them with pickleball courts.

Other ideas included upgrading the playground equipment, adding a skating loop, and a community garden.

For Surerus Park, some residents would like to see maintenance to the washrooms and the addition of shade.

Park users would also like to see the City fence off fields to prevent damage from motorized vehicles driving on them.

The City says work on both Park Site Plans will be conducted at the same time for efficiency.

Following the creation of both Park Site Plans, the upgrades will be included in future Capital Budgets for consideration.

If you were unable to attend the Open House and would like to provide input, you can visit letstalk.fortstjohn.ca.