Pride flag raising outside of City Hall on May 17. Photo by Scott Brooks
City of Fort St John raises flag in honour of Pride milestone

Avatar Scott Brooks
FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. – City of Fort St. John Council and the North Peace Pride Society held a Pride flag raising outside of City Hall on Friday, May 17.

According to the Pride Society, the purpose of the flag raising ceremony is to commemorate the 50th anniversary of the Decriminalization of same-sex relationships in Canada.

Mayor Lori Ackerman says it is an important day to fly the flag, adding that she almost lost her brother 30 years ago due to discrimination towards homosexuals.

“This is a remarkable day for us, and Fort St. John, to be able to fly the flag. I think it’s extremely important. I want to thank all of you for the work that you have done over the years. 30 years ago, I almost lost a brother because of his fear and I can say now that he is happy and healthy, so thank you so much.”

LGBTQ organizations across Canada have raised Pride flags in recognition of this point in Canadian history.

The fourth Annual Pride Walk will be taking place on Saturday, June 1.

The Walk will start at the WY Centennial Park near CM Finch School and will travel down 100 Street to Centennial Park.

For more information, you can visit the North Peace Pride Society’s Facebook page.

Scott Brooks
