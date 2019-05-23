City of Fort St. John releases 2018 list of employee wages over $75,000

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. – The City of Fort St. John has released its 2018 Statement of Financial Information.

The report, which is to be approved by Council on May 27, includes the financial statements for the year ending December 31st, 2018.

The statements show that Mayor Lori Ackerman earned the highest amount among Council with a remuneration of $83,625.20 and $32,007.69 in total expenses.

The next-highest-paid councillors on the list are Gord Klassen with $33,292.71 and Lilia Hansen with $32,381.44.

The total remuneration for Council in 2018 was $277,689.37, with $97,744.49 filed in expenses.

Among City Staff, City Manager, Dianne Hunter, earned the highest salary of $240,518.53, with $18,886.30 in expenses.

The next-highest-paid City Staff on the list is General Manager of Corporate Services, David Joy, with $183,213.71 and General Manager of Integrated Services, Victor Shopland, with $178,632.65.

In Firefighting, Fire Captain, Ryan Tancock, earned $195,160.69.

In total, the City paid $19,856,172.90 in remuneration and reimbursed $252,904.16 in expenses.

More information on the Statement of Financial Information can be found on the City’s website.