City of Fort St John releases construction values for March 2019

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. – The City of Fort St. John has released the construction value of building permits issued for March 2019.

For March, the value of construction was $3,080,500.00 with 11 permits issued.

The largest project on the list is for repairs to Northern Health’s Heritage Manor II with a construction value of $850,000.00.

In comparison to 2018, the overall construction value of the projects is up from $1,367,000.00 to $13,711,500.00.

Along with the construction value being up, the number of permits issued so far in 2019 is up to 17, compared to 14 a year ago.

You can view the full March 2019 building permit report on the City’s website.