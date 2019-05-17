14.2 C
An aerial view of Kin Park. Source sitelines.org
News

City of Fort St John to hold Open House on Kin and Surerus Park upgrades

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. – The City of Fort St. John will be holding an Open House in regards to the future of Kin and Surerus Parks.

According to the City, as part of the Parks and Recreation Master Plan, it was identified that both Kin and Surerus are in need of upgrading.

As part of the upgrading process, the City is seeking public input on the current state of the parks and what the future vision should include.

The City says work on both Park Site Plans will be conducted at the same time for efficiency.

Following the creation of both Park Site Plans, the upgrades will be included in future Capital Budgets for consideration.

The Park Site Plans Open House will be taking place at the North Peace Cultural Centre on Tuesday, May 28 from 5:30 p.m. to 6:30 p.m. for Kin Park and 6:45 p.m. to 7:45 p.m. for Surerus Park.

For more information, and to provide input, you can visit letstalk.fortstjohn.ca.

Scott Brooks
