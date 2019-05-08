18 C
Fort St. John
Wednesday, May 8, 2019
Sports City of Fort St John to host Random Acts of Recreation this Saturday
Sports

City of Fort St John to host Random Acts of Recreation this Saturday

Avatar Scott Brooks
FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. – The City of Fort St. John Recreation is hosting ‘Random Acts of Recreation’ this Saturday, May 11 in Fort St. John.

City Recreation Programmer, David Green, says ‘Random Acts of Recreation’ is a City initiative that offers residents the opportunity to participate in recreational activities.

“Random Actos of Recreation is an initiative that we have in the City of Fort St. John. Saturday, May 11, is deemed Random Acts of Recreation so we’re going to be celebrating by getting a whole bunch of activities that are available to the residents of Fort St. John.”

Green says while there is no cost to participate, he does encourage participants to donate a non-perishable food item that will be donated to local organizations.

Some of the activities being offered include pickleball, break dancing, and outdoor volleyball.

‘Random Acts of Recreation’ is taking place this Saturday, May 11 at various locations across Fort St. John.

For more information, you can contact Recreation at 250-785-4592 or by email [email protected].

