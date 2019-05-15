4.5 C
Fort St. John
Thursday, May 16, 2019
Tel: 250-787-7100
Email: [email protected]
9924 101 ave Fort St. John, B.C.
Advertisement
Home Sports City of Fort St John to host The Energetic Amazing Race on...
Sports

City of Fort St John to host The Energetic Amazing Race on May 24

Avatar Scott Brooks
Advertisement

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. – The City of Fort St. John and SUCCESS Learning will be hosting The Energetic Amazing Race on May 24, 2019.

Marissa Jordan, with the City of Fort St. John, says while registration for the Race is still open, they are asking people to sign up soon as the date draws near.

“Now there isn’t a lot of time, so we’re really pushing for people to get their registrations in.”

For this free event, participants will have the opportunity to solve clues, visit stops, complete tasks, and finish first to be crowned the champion of your division.

Each team must consist of two to six runners, with family and adult divisions available.

The race is all on foot, so be sure to wear your runners.

The Energetic Amazing Race will be taking place on May 24, 2019.

Check-in will start at the Pomeroy Sport Centre at 5:00 p.m., with the race starting at 6:00 p.m.

While the event is free, preregistration is required.

For more information, and to register, you can call 250-785-4592 ext.2 or email [email protected].

get the latest news in your inbox

Author

Avatar
Scott Brooks
Previous articleBC AdventureSmart provides local training in SAR Prevention
Next articleKeyera stock rises after it green lights $1.3 billion Alberta liquids pipeline

RECENT STORIES

Sports

Registration still open for the Steve Sadownik Memorial Run

Scott Brooks -
FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. - Registration is still open for the ‘Friends of Steve Sadownik Memorial Run’. The Run, organized...
Read more
Sports

Fort St. John Minor Lacrosse Association has a busy schedule ahead; tournaments, practices

Scott Brooks -
FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. - The Fort St. John Minor Lacrosse Association has a busy schedule ahead. According to Lyndsay...
Read more
Sports

Fort St John Literacy Society holds Mad Hatter Golf Tournament

Scott Brooks -
FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. - The Fort St. John Literacy Society held their Mad Hatter themed Golf Tournament on...
Read more
Advertisement

Local Events

Must Read

News

Fort St. John and District Kennel Club’s Dog Show takes place...

Scott Brooks -
FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. - The Fort St. John and District Kennel Club is hosting their annual Dog Show this weekend May 18 to...

Keyera stock rises after it green lights $1.3 billion Alberta liquids...

City of Fort St John to host The Energetic Amazing Race...

BC AdventureSmart provides local training in SAR Prevention

© Energeticcity.ca
Tel: 250-787-7100
Email: [email protected]
9924 101 ave Fort St. John, B.C.