Sports

City of Fort St John to take part in National Health and Fitness Day on June 1

Avatar Scott Brooks
FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. – The City of Fort St. John will be taking part in ‘National Health and Fitness Day’ on June 1.

City Recreation Programmer, David Green, says ‘National Health and Fitness Day’ says it’s an initiative aimed at getting Canadians up and physically active.

“It’s an initiative that’s been brought up to get Canada to become the healthiest Nation in the world, so we try and encourage all individuals across the Country to get up and get active.”

Green says there will be many events that will be taking place all day in Fort St. John to encourage residents to be physically active with activities such as a Happy Helmet Bike Rodeo, and yoga.

“In Fort St. John there are events happening all day around the City from 9:00 a.m. to late at night. From 9:00 a.m. to 12:00 p.m. there’s a Happy Helmet Bike Rodeo that we want to promote to get people thinking about the importance of helmets. Other events that are going on are exercise classes, yoga classes; there are lots of different events.”

‘National Day of Health and Fitness’ takes place Saturday, June 1, 2019, at various location across Fort St. John.

For a list of events, you can visit Recreation’s Facebook page.

For more information, you can contact Recreation at 250-785-4592 or by email [email protected].

