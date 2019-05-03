City of Fort St. John’s, Let’s Talk 100 Street

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. – As the City’s pipes are ageing and need to be replaced, City staff have the opportunity to apply the Downtown Action Plan to consider pedestrian-friendly street improvements.

City staff are working on major planning and with that includes public consultation.

Feedback from residents is important to explore options and to develop a plan by way of public engagement opportunities.

The first public event being held at the North Peace Cultural Centre on Tuesday, May 7th from 5 pm – 8 pm is an opportunity for discussion to gather information on what matters most for the future of 100 Street.

City staff will use the information collected at this open house to help create actual 100 Street designs for the Design Charrette in June.

These events are open to everyone interested in the project.

For more information on the project; CLICK HERE