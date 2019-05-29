FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. – A recent collaboration between Urban Matters and Eagle Vision Productions created the ‘Close to Home’ Public Service Announcement (PSA) to bring light to Fort St. John residents of the opioid overdose health emergency taking place in town.

The ‘Close to Home’ PSA is a 39-second commercial created to grab viewers attention and make you think about people that might be in your life that are at risk. The hope is that the PSA will start a conversation as it shows opioid overdose can happen to anyone.

Alisa Froh, of the Community Action Team, shares the PSA is a precursor to a longer video which includes many interviews of partners within the City of FSJ, will provide more clarity of the landscape of the opioid crisis in FSJ and the work that has been completed to support the community.

Healthy FSJ is a group that has come together in response to the opioid crisis and addiction challenges that are happening in the community, and the group wants to show that we are together in this. By providing information, resources, information and community events to show people that they are not alone and there is help.

Healthy FSJ; CLICK HERE

Healthy FSJ FB Page; CLICK HERE

Community Action Team FB Group; CLICK HERE