14.2 C
Fort St. John
Friday, May 17, 2019
Tel: 250-787-7100
Email: [email protected]
9924 101 ave Fort St. John, B.C.
Advertisement
Home News Committee to hold meeting on children and youth with neuro-diverse special needs...
News

Committee to hold meeting on children and youth with neuro-diverse special needs in Fort St John on May 22

Avatar Scott Brooks
Advertisement

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. – The all-party Select Standing Committee on Children and Youth is holding a meeting in Fort St. John on May 22.

This meeting is part of a project on children and youth with neuro-diverse special needs which focuses on improving assessment and eligibility processes.

The committee invites all British Columbians to share their input and experiences by speaking with the committee at a public meeting or by making a written submission. Written submissions must be submitted by June 5, 2019.

Nicholas Simons, Committee Chair and MLA for Powell River-Sunshine Coast, says through the meetings, the Committee is trying to develop a better understanding of what an individual with special needs may experience and how to incorporate that thought into future improvements.

“Families of children and youth with neuro-diverse special needs may navigate a number of pathways, services and providers over the course of a child’s journey. The committee is looking to better understand those experiences and explore opportunities to improve assessment and eligibility processes.”

The meeting on ‘Children and Youth with Neuro-diverse Special Needs’ is taking place in Fort St. John on May 22 from 8:00 a.m. to 11:00 a.m. at the Pomeroy Hotel & Conference Centre.

Following the public meetings, the Committee will release a report with recommendations to the Legislative Assembly by the early fall.

For more information, you can visit the Committee’s website.

get the latest news in your inbox

Author

Avatar
Scott Brooks
Previous articleSparklers joined to shine a light on women and leadership
Next article‘Game, Set, Match’ brings home awarding performance

RECENT STORIES

News

Stage North to hold auditions for the first show of the next season

Scott Brooks -
FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. - The Stage North Theatre Society has chosen the first show of the next season,...
Read more
News

City of Fort St John to hold Open House on Kin and Surerus Park upgrades

Scott Brooks -
FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. - The City of Fort St. John will be holding an Open House in regards...
Read more
News

Investigators now trying to determine cause of old Peace River Haven Seniors facility fire

Scott Brooks -
POUCE COUPE, B.C. - As of today, May 17, fire crews are still on the scene following a fire...
Read more
Advertisement

Local Events

Must Read

News

‘Game, Set, Match’ brings home awarding performance

Tracy Teves -
FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. - Eagle Vision Video Production won their way into audiences hearts with their submission to the PRIMA 48 hour film...

Committee to hold meeting on children and youth with neuro-diverse special...

Sparklers joined to shine a light on women and leadership

City of Fort St John to take part in National Health...

© Energeticcity.ca
Tel: 250-787-7100
Email: [email protected]
9924 101 ave Fort St. John, B.C.