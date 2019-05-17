Committee to hold meeting on children and youth with neuro-diverse special needs in Fort St John on May 22

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. – The all-party Select Standing Committee on Children and Youth is holding a meeting in Fort St. John on May 22.

This meeting is part of a project on children and youth with neuro-diverse special needs which focuses on improving assessment and eligibility processes.

The committee invites all British Columbians to share their input and experiences by speaking with the committee at a public meeting or by making a written submission. Written submissions must be submitted by June 5, 2019.

Nicholas Simons, Committee Chair and MLA for Powell River-Sunshine Coast, says through the meetings, the Committee is trying to develop a better understanding of what an individual with special needs may experience and how to incorporate that thought into future improvements.

“Families of children and youth with neuro-diverse special needs may navigate a number of pathways, services and providers over the course of a child’s journey. The committee is looking to better understand those experiences and explore opportunities to improve assessment and eligibility processes.”

The meeting on ‘Children and Youth with Neuro-diverse Special Needs’ is taking place in Fort St. John on May 22 from 8:00 a.m. to 11:00 a.m. at the Pomeroy Hotel & Conference Centre.

Following the public meetings, the Committee will release a report with recommendations to the Legislative Assembly by the early fall.

For more information, you can visit the Committee’s website.