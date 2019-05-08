18 C
Fort St. John
Wednesday, May 8, 2019
Tel: 250-787-7100
Email: [email protected]
9924 101 ave Fort St. John, B.C.
Advertisement
A Source Energy Services Frac Sand Terminal
Home Canadian Press Construction accident in Alberta's energy sector kills two workers
Canadian PressEnergy NewsNews

Construction accident in Alberta’s energy sector kills two workers

Avatar Adam Reaburn
Advertisement

FOX CREEK, A.B. – A construction accident in northern Alberta has killed two workers.

Source Energy Services says in a statement that the contractors died on Tuesday during work on additional storage capacity for what’s known as fracking sand at the company’s terminal near Fox Creek, about 260 kilometres northwest of Edmonton.

The sand is used by companies in Alberta’s energy sector to extract oil and natural gas from tight geologic formations.

The RCMP and the provincial Occupational Health and Safety Department are investigating and the site has been shut down, but no other details have been released.

The Calgary company says it has sent in emergency counselling services for those at the site and has extended further access to counselling for the dead workers’ families.

Source also says it’s co-operating with everyone involved in the accident investigation.

“Our thoughts are with the family, friends and co-workers of the deceased during this tragic time,” the company said in its statement Wednesday.

get the latest news in your inbox

Author

Avatar
Adam Reaburn
Previous articleSecret sauce: Calgary researchers turn greenhouse gases into carbon fibre
Next articleBC Emergency Alerting System Test. May 8, 2019

RECENT STORIES

Canadian Press

Enbridge CEO says changes to Bill C 69 are ‘critical’ for Canadian energy sector

Canadian Press -
CALGARY, A.B. - The CEO of Enbridge Inc. says it's ``critical'' to Canada's energy future that substantive changes are...
Read more
News

Resident doctors ratify agreement under provincial mandate

Scott Brooks -
VICTORIA, B.C. - The B.C. Ministry of Finance has announced that members of the Resident Doctors of B.C. and...
Read more
Energy News

Macro signs construction contract for Saturn Compressor Station

Scott Brooks -
FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. - Macro Enterprises Inc. has been awarded a contract for the construction of the Saturn...
Read more
Advertisement

Local Events

Must Read

Sports

Engage Sport North hosts ‘Try-It’ Ladies Cardio Kickboxing lessons

Scott Brooks -
FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. - Engage Sport North, in partnership with Triumph MMA & Fitness, is hosting ‘Try-It’ Ladies Cardio Kickboxing lessons. The Kickboxing lessons...

Macro signs construction contract for Saturn Compressor Station

Pro pipeline protesters chant outside natural resources minister announcement

New Totem Archery Club holds 3D Indoor Tournament on weekend

© Energeticcity.ca
Tel: 250-787-7100
Email: [email protected]
9924 101 ave Fort St. John, B.C.