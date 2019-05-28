Curl BC names Team Tardi as U21 Team of the Year

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. – Sterling Middleton along with his Team, Team Tardi, have been given the title of ‘U21 Team of the Year’ by Curl B.C.

Skip Tyler Tardi and third Middleton, who were world champions last season as well, teamed up this year with second Matt Hall and lead Alex Horvath, with the Team being coached once again by Paul Tardi.

During this season, Team Tardi repeated as the B.C. Junior Men’s champions, Canadian Junior Men’s champions and World Junior Men’s Champions.

Tardi was also awarded the Sport B.C. Athlete of the Year Award for his performance in the 2018 season.

Along with their incredible performances at all levels, the members of Team Tardi regularly give back to aspiring youth curlers as part of the team’s appreciation for their on-going success.