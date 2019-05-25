Dawson Creek RCMP execute search warrant; no charges laid

DAWSON CREEK, B.C. – The Dawson Creek RCMP executed a search warrant on Wednesday at a residence on 107 avenue.

On Wednesday, May 22nd, 2019, members of the RCMP North District Regional General Investigation Section with the help of the Dawson Creek RCMP executed a search warrant at the residence located at 1500 107th Ave, in Dawson Creek, BC.

Two men and two women were detained during the execution of the warrant, and were released without charges.

The investigation is currently still ongoing.

If you have any information on this incident, please call the Dawson Creek RCMP at 250-784-3700. If you wish to remain anonymous call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS).