13 C
Fort St. John
Sunday, May 26, 2019
Tel: 250-787-7100
Email: [email protected]
9924 101 ave Fort St. John, B.C.
Advertisement
A photo to the collision scene - Northeast News - Stacy Thomas
Home News Dawson Creek RCMP still investigating 2015 fatal hit and run
NewsRegional

Dawson Creek RCMP still investigating 2015 fatal hit and run

Avatar Adam Reaburn
Advertisement

DAWSON CREEK, B.C. – The Dawson Creek RCMP are still investigating a hit and run that took the life of Constance Jones in March of 2015.

The Dawson Creek RCMP received a report of a female laying in the intersection of 106th Ave and 8th St during the early morning hours of March 6th, 2015.

Through the investigation it was determined that Constance Jones, had been struck by a vehicle while she was walking to work along 8th street. Tire skid marks were located on scene however no vehicle information or driver information were ever determined.

This investigation remains active and ongoing with the Dawson Creek RCMP continuing to investigate leads and following up on information already provided.

Anyone with information on Jones’ death is requested to contact the Dawson Creek RCMP at 250-784-3700 or if you wish to remain anonymous please contact Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.

get the latest news in your inbox

Author

Avatar
Adam Reaburn
Previous articleBlueberry First Nations back in court over industrial development

RECENT STORIES

Energy News

Blueberry First Nations back in court over industrial development

Adam Reaburn -
FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. - The Blueberry First Nation will continue their court case against the Province of B.C....
Read more
News

District of Taylor holds groundbreaking ceremony for Jarvis Crescent

Scott Brooks -
TAYLOR, B.C. - The District of Taylor held a groundbreaking ceremony on Friday for the Jarvis Crescent Subdivision. The new...
Read more
Canadian Press

Five takeaways from the Court of Appeal ruling on B.C.’s pipeline law

Canadian Press -
VANCOUVER, B.C. - The British Columbia Court of Appeal ruled Friday that the province did not have the authority...
Read more
Advertisement

Local Events

Must Read

Canadian Press

BCUC sets out process for gas and diesel price inquiry, set...

Canadian Press -
VANCOUVER, B.C. - The British Columbia Utilities Commission says it has set out the process for its inquiry into gas and diesel prices in...

Province and BC Cattlemen’s to investigate how livestock can help prevent...

Dawson Creek RCMP still investigating disappearance of Eva Mitchell

Dawson Creek RCMP execute search warrant; no charges laid

© Energeticcity.ca
Tel: 250-787-7100
Email: [email protected]
9924 101 ave Fort St. John, B.C.