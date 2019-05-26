Dawson Creek RCMP still investigating 2015 fatal hit and run

DAWSON CREEK, B.C. – The Dawson Creek RCMP are still investigating a hit and run that took the life of Constance Jones in March of 2015.

The Dawson Creek RCMP received a report of a female laying in the intersection of 106th Ave and 8th St during the early morning hours of March 6th, 2015.

Through the investigation it was determined that Constance Jones, had been struck by a vehicle while she was walking to work along 8th street. Tire skid marks were located on scene however no vehicle information or driver information were ever determined.

This investigation remains active and ongoing with the Dawson Creek RCMP continuing to investigate leads and following up on information already provided.

Anyone with information on Jones’ death is requested to contact the Dawson Creek RCMP at 250-784-3700 or if you wish to remain anonymous please contact Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.