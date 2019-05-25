Dawson Creek RCMP still investigating disappearance of Eva Mitchell

DAWSON CREEK, B.C. – The Dawson Creek RCMP continue to investigate the disappearance of Eva Mitchell 15 years later.

The 15-year anniversary for missing person, Eva Mitchell, will happen on August 20th, 2019.

The Dawson Creek RCMP received a report of a missing elderly female on August 20th, 2004 from a family member in Kelly Lake, B.C.

Eva Mitchell frequently went for walks in the woods to pick berries without ever telling anyone however the day after Mitchell was reported missing, her dog was located walking home without her.

There was a report of an unknown male living in a trailer not too far from Mitchell’s residence however he has never been located or identified.

Eva Mitchell is described as;

Aboriginal

83 years old at the time she went missing

Approximately 130 lbs

Between 5’ and 5’5 tall

Grey hair

This investigation remains active and ongoing with the Dawson Creek RCMP continuing to investigate leads and following up on information already provided.

Multiple resources have been utilized including, the RCMP Police Dog Services, RCMP Air Support services, Search and Rescue, and multiple local community assistance.

Anyone with information on Mitchell’s location or her disappearance is requested to contact the Dawson Creek RCMP at 250-784-3700 or if you wish to remain anonymous please contact Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.