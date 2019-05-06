Dawson Creek to host international Junior A hockey showcase for the first time

DAWSON CREEK, B.C. – For the first time in history, Dawson Creek will be host to the World Junior A Challenge.

According to Hockey Canada, the 2019 World Junior A Challenge represents a partnership between Hockey Canada, the Canadian Junior Hockey League, B.C. Hockey, NHL Central Scouting, and the local host committee.

During the Challenge, Team Canada East and Team Canada West will compete against the Czech Republic, Russia, and the United States for a gold medal.

Dawson Creek Mayor, Dale Bumstead, says the City is thrilled to once again host the world and have the ability to share this event with neighbouring communities, such as Fort St. John.

“The City of Dawson Creek is thrilled to once again host the world at the Encana Events Centre, bringing some of the best young hockey players from around the world to our community for a week of amazing action. It is very special for us to be able to share this event with our neighbouring Peace Country communities and our First Nation neighbours, the Saulteau and West Moberly First Nations, and to work with Chetwynd, Fort St. John and Grande Prairie as pre-tournament hosts. We are so appreciative of the partnership with Hockey Canada to continue to bring these world-class hockey events to Dawson Creek and the B.C. and Alberta Peace River region.”

The official tournament schedule kicks off with a pair of rivalry match-ups on December 7, with Team Canada East taking on Russia at 2:00 p.m. MT and Team Canada West facing off against the United States at 7:00 p.m. MT.

Teams will wrap up the preliminary round on December 13 before the tournament concludes with the bronze and gold medal games on December 15.

The schedule will also feature one preliminary-round game between Team Canada East and the United States to be played at North Peace Arena in Fort St. John on December 11.

A limited number of early-bird ticket packages will be available for purchase starting May 10 at 10:00 a.m. PT at HockeyCanada.ca/Tickets or at the Tiger Box Office Plus at the Encana Events Centre for $149.00.

The early-bird pricing ticket package includes one ticket to every game in Dawson Creek, including the bronze and gold medal games, as well as a Hockey Canada toque.

A Fort St. John package will also be available starting May 10 for $40.00 and includes one ticket to the pre-tournament game and preliminary-round game at the North Peace Arena.

Single-game tickets, including tickets for pre-tournament games in Chetwynd, Fort St. John and Grande Prairie, will be available at a later date.

Dawson Creek most recently hosted Canada’s National Women’s Team’s Fall Festival in September 2018, as well as the 2015 and 2017 World Under-17 Hockey Challenges.

For more information, you can visit Hockey Canada’s website.