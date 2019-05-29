27 C
Fort St. John
Wednesday, May 29, 2019
NewsRegional

Deadline this Friday for Caribou Recovery Program Input

Avatar Scott Brooks
FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. – The deadline for providing public input on the Caribou Recovery Program is drawing near.

In April, the Government had announced that the deadline to submit input would be extended from May 3 to May 31, 2019, in order to give more time for feedback submissions.

On Monday, May 27, Blair Lekstrom had submitted his socio-economic report looking at what impacts the Recovery Program could have on the Peace River Regional District.

Lekstrom was appointed as a community liaison, by Premier John Horgan, to conduct this study.

Prior to the release of the Province’s report, the Regional District had released its own socio-economic impact study which was conducted by Stantec Consulting Ltd. on behalf of the District.

According to the District’s study, If the Recovery Program were to go through, there would be a 6.2 percent reduction in Provincial GDP, 5.4 percent reduction in employment, a 9.7 percent reduction in provincial tax revenues, and a 5.7 percent reduction in federal tax revenues across the Regional District.

Within the study, it also says that the Program would result in the closure of at least one mill in the Region.

The deadline to submit public input to the Province for the Caribou Recovery Program is this Friday, May 31, 2019.

To make a submission, you can visit the Government’s website.

Previous articlePredators have three players graduating this year to play College Hockey
Next articleBC Government introduces new Act to ensure the Province remains leader on clean energy vehicles

