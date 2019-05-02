9.2 C
Fort St. John
Thursday, May 2, 2019
Photo Credit: Fish &  Wildlife Compensation
News

District of Chetwynd asking residents to fill out socio-economic study survey for caribou recovery

Avatar Scott Brooks
CHETWYND, B.C. – With the Province conducting a socio-economic study regarding the proposed economic impact of Section 11 and Partnership Agreements for caribou recovery and habitat protection, the District of Chetwynd is also gathering data to help project those numbers.

In a post on the District’s Facebook page, they are asking residents and businesses to fill out and submit surveys in order to get a better understanding of how the caribou recovery could affect the community.

Within the survey, it asks business owners and residents what their employment is and what possible impacts the recovery program would have on them.

All surveys must be completed and submitted no later than Friday, May 17, 2019.

Survey submissions can be sent via email, [email protected], or in-person at the District of Chetwynd or the Chamber of Commerce offices.

The socio-economic study survey can be found on the District of Chetwynd’s website.

