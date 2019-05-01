District of Taylor awards tender contract for new public works shop

TAYLOR, B.C. – At a Committee of the Whole meeting on Monday, District of Taylor Council was presented with a tender proposal, from the Public Works Department, to select a firm to design and construct the new public works shop.

After reviewing seven applications, the District has decided to award a $1.9 million tender to Integrity Post Structures, based out of Okotoks, Alberta.

The new shop is to be constructed in 2020, pending the successful application from the Agricultural Land Commission for non-farm use and final approval of this project in the 2020 Capital Budget.

As part of the 2018 Capital Budget, $2.3 million was budgeted for the project.

The new shop is to be located in the maintenance yard at the Lone Wolf Golf Club.