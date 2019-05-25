District of Taylor holds groundbreaking ceremony for Jarvis Crescent

TAYLOR, B.C. – The District of Taylor held a groundbreaking ceremony on Friday for the Jarvis Crescent Subdivision.

The new subdivision is in honour of Fred Jarvis, the late former Mayor of Taylor who passed away on December 2, 2018.

Jarvis served 28 years as the Mayor of Taylor and 35 years of public service before he retired in 2014.

Mayor Rob Fraser says the new subdivision will serve Taylor’s growing housing needs and fits with the vision Jarvis had for the community.

“We’ve hit a limit in Taylor with respect to residential homes, properties that are already serviced. We’ve hit a bit of a wall and for us to move to the next phase in Taylor’s development, as far as bringing in more people, we need another subdivision. The vision of this subdivision goes hand-in-hand with the vision that Fred had for our community. I’m excited to get this going and Fred’s legacy will last forever, really, in this community.”

It was announced in February that the subdivision ‘Parcel Z’ would be named in honour of Jarvis.

Located along Spruce Street, this parcel is a 22-acre piece of District property that includes 50 lots for new single-family homes.

In April, the District awarded a $3.39 million contract to S. Young Enterprises to construct the subdivision, with Urban Systems being awarded a $128,000 direct award for project management services.

Work is expected to begin this coming week, with completion expected sometime in 2020.