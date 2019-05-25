12.5 C
Fort St. John
Saturday, May 25, 2019
Tel: 250-787-7100
Email: [email protected]
9924 101 ave Fort St. John, B.C.
Advertisement
The District of Taylor held a groundbreaking ceremony on May 24 for the Jarvis Crescent Subdivision. Photo by Scott Brooks
Home News District of Taylor holds groundbreaking ceremony for Jarvis Crescent
News

District of Taylor holds groundbreaking ceremony for Jarvis Crescent

Avatar Scott Brooks
Advertisement

TAYLOR, B.C. – The District of Taylor held a groundbreaking ceremony on Friday for the Jarvis Crescent Subdivision.

The new subdivision is in honour of Fred Jarvis, the late former Mayor of Taylor who passed away on December 2, 2018.

Jarvis served 28 years as the Mayor of Taylor and 35 years of public service before he retired in 2014.

Mayor Rob Fraser says the new subdivision will serve Taylor’s growing housing needs and fits with the vision Jarvis had for the community.

“We’ve hit a limit in Taylor with respect to residential homes, properties that are already serviced. We’ve hit a bit of a wall and for us to move to the next phase in Taylor’s development, as far as bringing in more people, we need another subdivision. The vision of this subdivision goes hand-in-hand with the vision that Fred had for our community. I’m excited to get this going and Fred’s legacy will last forever, really, in this community.”

It was announced in February that the subdivision ‘Parcel Z’ would be named in honour of Jarvis.

Located along Spruce Street, this parcel is a 22-acre piece of District property that includes 50 lots for new single-family homes.

The area for the Jarvis Crescent Subdivision is outlined in red. Source Google Maps

In April, the District awarded a $3.39 million contract to S. Young Enterprises to construct the subdivision, with Urban Systems being awarded a $128,000 direct award for project management services.

Work is expected to begin this coming week, with completion expected sometime in 2020.

get the latest news in your inbox

Author

Avatar
Scott Brooks
Previous articleFive takeaways from the Court of Appeal ruling on B.C.’s pipeline law

RECENT STORIES

Canadian Press

Five takeaways from the Court of Appeal ruling on B.C.’s pipeline law

Canadian Press -
VANCOUVER, B.C. - The British Columbia Court of Appeal ruled Friday that the province did not have the authority...
Read more
Canadian Press

BCUC sets out process for gas and diesel price inquiry, set to wrap Aug. 30

Canadian Press -
VANCOUVER, B.C. - The British Columbia Utilities Commission says it has set out the process for its inquiry into...
Read more
News

Province and BC Cattlemen’s to investigate how livestock can help prevent forest fires

Adam Reaburn -
VICTORIA, B.C. - The Province of B.C. will provide the B.C. Cattlemen's Association with $500,000 to investigate using grazing...
Read more
Advertisement

Local Events

Must Read

News

Dawson Creek RCMP still investigating disappearance of Eva Mitchell

Adam Reaburn -
DAWSON CREEK, B.C. - The Dawson Creek RCMP continue to investigate the disappearance of Eva Mitchell 15 years later. The 15-year anniversary for missing person,...

Dawson Creek RCMP execute search warrant; no charges laid

FSJ Mixed Slow Pitch to hold Ice Breaker Tournament this weekend

ELC Students to hold Charity Golf Tournament on July 21

© Energeticcity.ca
Tel: 250-787-7100
Email: [email protected]
9924 101 ave Fort St. John, B.C.