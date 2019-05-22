District of Taylor on track to reducing carbon emissions

TAYLOR, B.C. – At a District of Taylor Council Meeting on Tuesday, Staff provided an update on the 2018 Climate Action/Greenhouse Gas Emission Reduction Report.

This report compiles strategic goals, set out by Council, in an effort to reduce carbon emissions within the District.

According to the Report, it shows that the District meets the goal of a five percent reduction of CO2 emissions from 2007 levels as set by Council for 2020.

Council’s goal by 2030, is to have a 30 percent reduction of carbon emissions from 2007 levels and to have an 80 percent reduction by 2050 from 2007 levels.

Through the Climate Action Revenue Incentive Program, the District was able to receive $21,730 in 2018.

Since the District is currently on track to reducing carbon emissions, Council has voted to adopt the 2018-19 Climate Action Revenue Incentive Report.

The report can be found on the District of Taylor’s website.