4 C
Fort St. John
Wednesday, May 1, 2019
Tel: 250-787-7100
Email: [email protected]
9924 101 ave Fort St. John, B.C.
Advertisement
Acting Mayor Michelle Turnbull helps to raise the MS Society of Canada flag outside the District office in Taylor, while Public Works employee Austin Dingwell looks on. May has been proclaimed Multiple Sclerosis Month in Taylor. Source District of Taylor
Home News District of Taylor raises flag in support of MS Awareness Month
News

District of Taylor raises flag in support of MS Awareness Month

Avatar Scott Brooks
Advertisement

TAYLOR, B.C. – The District of Taylor raised a flag outside of the District Office on Wednesday, May 1, in support of MS Awareness Month.

On hand to raise the flag was Acting Mayor Michelle Turnbull.

At a Council Meeting on April 15, Council proclaimed May to be MS Month.

Sherri Mytopher, of the MS Society of Fort St. John, presented the request to Council to proclaim May as MS Month.

“Members of the Northern Regional Chapter of the MS Society of Canada urge you to proclaim the month of May as MS Awareness Month in the District of Taylor in order to call attention to the exemplary efforts of the 100,000 Canadians who live every day with the challenge of this neurological disease. B.C. has the third highest concentration of people with MS in Canada.”

Since 1948, the Multiple Sclerosis Society of Canada has been a leader in funding vital MS research into the cause, prevention and treatment of MS while providing services and support to people with MS and their families.

The flag will be flying on the flag pole outside of the District Office throughout the month of May.

get the latest news in your inbox

Author

Avatar
Scott Brooks
Previous articleDistrict of Taylor awards tender contract for new public works shop
Next articlePSAC lowers its 2019 Oilfield Services Activity Forecast

RECENT STORIES

News

Fort St John expected to see changes in weather by weekend

Scott Brooks -
FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. - Fort St. John and the surrounding area is expected to see some changes in...
Read more
News

Fort St John RCMP participate in Super Hero Bike Rodeo

Scott Brooks -
FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. - Officers from the Fort St. John RCMP partnered with the Pomeroy Sports Centre on...
Read more
News

Northern Development Initiative Trust to fund $250,000 towards North Peace Cultural Centre renovations

Scott Brooks -
PRINCE GEORGE, B.C. - The Northern Development Initiative Trust has approved nearly $1 million in funding for economic initiatives...
Read more
Advertisement

Local Events

Must Read

News

Northern Development Initiative Trust to fund $250,000 towards North Peace Cultural...

Scott Brooks -
PRINCE GEORGE, B.C. - The Northern Development Initiative Trust has approved nearly $1 million in funding for economic initiatives in Northern B.C. The approved funding...

Fort St. John Literacy Society to host Mad Hatter Golf Tournament...

PSAC lowers its 2019 Oilfield Services Activity Forecast

District of Taylor raises flag in support of MS Awareness Month

© Energeticcity.ca
Tel: 250-787-7100
Email: [email protected]
9924 101 ave Fort St. John, B.C.