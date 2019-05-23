7.6 C
District of Taylor Council during a meeting on May 21. Photo by Scott Brooks
News

District of Taylor Staff provides update on the Emergency Evacuation Route

TAYLOR, B.C. – At a District of Taylor Committee of the Whole Meeting on Tuesday, Staff provided Council with an update to the Emergency Evacuation Route.

According to Deputy Fire Chief, Enzo Calla, in February, the District received notification of grant approval from Emergency Management British Columbia regarding the Emergency Evacuation Route.

The grant that was approved was for administrative use in planning Emergency Evacuation Routes. The grant was applied for by the Protective and Corporate Services in October 2018.

Since that time, Calla says Protective Services Staff have met with the Emergency Committee members on March 15 to discuss preliminary planning routes.

Staff have also met with the Ministry of Transportation and Infrastructure area managers, on April 29, to discuss services and assets available during the planning stages and to assist on the implementation of the plan if required.

Since there will be a new highway maintenance provider, the District will send out a request to invite Dawson Road Maintenance to be included in the planning.

Previous articleCity of Fort St. John releases 2018 list of employee wages over $75,000
Next articleBeaverlodge RCMP and RCMP Major Crimes Unit investigate homicides

