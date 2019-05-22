17.2 C
One segment of penstock weighs 42 tonnes. Photo by Scott Brooks
News

Drivers expected to see delays as Site C work continues

Avatar Scott Brooks
FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. – B.C. Hydro is advising drivers that they can expect some traffic delays as part of the ongoing work for the Site C Dam Project.

Currently, Hydro is moving large penstock segments from a manufacturing facility in Fort St. John to the Dam.

According to B.C. Hydro, due to the size of the penstocks, there will be minor traffic delays along Old Fort Road as the equipment is moved on oversized trucks.

The moving of equipment will be taking place now until June 2021.

Another delay that drivers can expect is a short detour on Old Fort Road.

As B.C. Hydro constructs a conveyor belt system, a section of Old Fort Road will need to be dug up as they lay the system under the road.

This will be taking place at Old Fort Road and Shaman Industrial Way and is expected to last until the end of June.

For more information, you can visit SiteCProject.com.

